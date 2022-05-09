Dolly Parton, Doja Cat Teaming Up For Taco Bell TikTok Musical About Mexican Pizza

On Monday, Taco Bell announced that the two singers will co-star in “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” a satirical production about fans’ efforts to get the item back on Taco Bell’s menu after it was removed in 2020.

The Mexican Pizza is set to return to Taco Bell on May 19. The musical, which was written by Hannah Friedman with music by the Grammy-winning songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, will debut a week later on TikTok, according to NBC News.

Parton announced the musical on Instagram, and Taco Bell offered a jokey teaser on TikTok.

Parton publicly praised Taco Bell in January and told Insider she thought the chain should bring back the beloved item.

“They used to make a little ... Mexican Pizza, which is also good. I love that,” she said.

Doja Cat is also a fan, and cheekily tweeted at the chain to bring back the MP this past September and November.