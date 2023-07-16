Dolly Parton Spills On Her Hopes To 'Drop Dead' Onstage Before Retiring From Music

Dolly Parton isn’t ready to wrap up her memorable, 50-plus-year career as a working musician.

The iconic “Jolene” singer, in an interview with Greatest Hits Radio’s Ken Bruce on Thursday, declared that if you want your dreams to come true then you’ve got to be “responsible” with them before she ruled out retirement.

“I’m not one to sit around doin’ nothin’, I would never retire, I’ll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song onstage, someday, hopefully one I’ve written,” she said.

Advertisement

“But anyhow, that’s how I hope to go, we don’t have much of a choice in that but as long as I’m able to work, as long as my health is good and my husband is good, the only way that I would ever slow down or stop would be for that reason. But in the meantime I’m going to make hay while the sun shines.”

Parton, who is set to release her 49th solo studio album “Rockstar” in November, has brushed off the possibility of retirement in past years.

The singer told AARP The Magazine in 2009 that she’ll be making records even if she has to “sell them out of the trunk of [her] car.”

She told Pollstar magazine last year that she doesn’t think she’d tour again, adding that she’s up to shows “here and there.”

Advertisement

“I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore,” the 77-year-old musician said.