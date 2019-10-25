Dolly Parton Goes Full-On Dance Diva In New Song With Galantis

Dolly Parton may be a country superstar without parallel, but after six decades in the music business, her oeuvre has grown to encompass rock, pop and even musical theater.

Now, the nine-time Grammy winner makes a surprisingly convincing dance diva on “Faith,” her new collaboration with Swedish EDM duo Galantis.

The song, which dropped Friday, is a modern reworking of John Hiatt’s 1987 hit “Have a Little Faith in Me.” In the video, Parton appears as the driver of a bus that breaks down. Though the passengers are distraught at first, they gradually become encouraged to start their own dance party before taking the revelry, flash-mob-style, to the field outside.

Galantis, meanwhile, join the festivities from atop the bus. The duo and Parton are also joined by Dutch singer-songwriter Mr. Probz, who drops by for a guest appearance.

Parton teased the collaboration while discussing her latest projects at an Oct. 12 appearance at the Grand Old Opry, where she was celebrating 50 years as a member.

“I have another song that’s going to drop right away, a few days before the CMAs, and it is called ‘Faith.’ It’s a great old song,” she said. “I have that one out with a group called Galantis, which I’m singing with a guy named Mr. Probz.”

“This world is just so dark and ugly and awful ... so I’m going to make it my business to try to do songs that are more uplifting,” she added. “Do better, and have a little more love, a little more light and don’t be so dark and dirty.”

“Faith” is the first taste of Galantis’ forthcoming album, “Church,” due out in 2020. The duo, which comprises Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw, said the followup to 2017’s “The Aviary” doesn’t “refer to a building or specific religion, but instead to people banded together in similar belief for a better humanity.”

“It’s important for us to have meaning behind our music,” the pair added in a press release. “Whether it’s advocating peace, change, or just lifting each other up — that is our ‘Faith’ and ‘Church.’”

Watch the “Faith” video below.