15 Gifts For The Dolly Parton Lover In Your Life

Or rather, gifts for every human on earth — we found the best candles, sweaters and more.

No matter your politics, sexuality or taste in music, Dolly Parton is a beloved constant in an otherwise discouragingly polarizing society. Her universal appeal has been explored at length in articles, on podcasts and at dinner tables across the country.

Perhaps it’s the Imagination Library, her gargantuan effort to provide access to books for all children, or the fact that she is a longtime advocate for inclusion and self-expression, or oh, right, that her donation for coronavirus research went toward funding a much-needed vaccine for COVID-19.

Everyone has at least a little love for Dolly in their hearts ― some people much, much more. The proof is in the wide variety of Parton-themed goods available for purchase online, including devotional candles for “Saint Dolly” and sweaters embroidered with the mantra “What Would Dolly Do?”

For the people on your gift list who veer on the Dolly-is-religion side of things, we’ve put together a guide featuring everything you need to have a jolly, Dolly holiday season.

Dolly Parton Pink-Patterned Socks
Etsy
Get the Dolly Parton pink-patterned socks from Etsy for $19.
Vintage Hungarian '9 to 5' Movie Poster
film/art gallery
Get the vintage Hungarian "9 to 5" poster from film/art gallery for $250.
Dolly Parton Coffee Mug
Society6
Get the Dolly Parton coffee mug from Society6 for $11.99.
Dolly Parton Poster
Hatch Show Print
Get the Dolly Parton poster from Hatch Show Print for $20.
Here You Come Again Face Mask
Society6
Get the "Here You Come Again" face mask from Society6 for $11.89.
I Beg Your Parton Sweatshirt
Redbubble
Get the "I Beg Your Parton" sweatshirt from Redbubble for $31.94.
Dolly Rehearsing for Performance Framed Print
Fine Art America
Get a framed print of Dolly rehearsing for performance from Fine Art America for $143.01.
Retro Series Dolly Parton Illustration
Etsy
Get the retro series Dolly Parton illustration from Etsy for $35.
Dolly Parton Devotional Prayer Saint Candle
Etsy
Get the Dolly Parton devotional prayer saint candle from Etsy for $16.99.
Morning Checklist Mug
Etsy
Get the morning checklist mug from Etsy for $15.
Dolly Parton Stud Earrings
Etsy
Get the Dolly Parton stud earrings from Etsy for $10.
‘What Would Dolly Do?’ Sweater
Lingua Franca
Get the “What Would Dolly Do?” sweater from Lingua Franca for $380.
Dolly for President T-Shirt
Unique Vintage
Get the Dolly for President T-shirt from Unique Vintage for $32.
Customized Vintage Embroidered Dolly Denim Jacket
Etsy
Get the customized vintage embroidered Dolly denim jacket for $139.68.
Cup of Ambition Print
Etsy
Get the Cup of Ambition print from Etsy for $6.98.
