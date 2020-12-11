15 Gifts For The Dolly Parton Lover In Your Life

No matter your politics, sexuality or taste in music, Dolly Parton is a beloved constant in an otherwise discouragingly polarizing society. Her universal appeal has been explored at length in articles, on podcasts and at dinner tables across the country.

Perhaps it’s the Imagination Library, her gargantuan effort to provide access to books for all children, or the fact that she is a longtime advocate for inclusion and self-expression, or oh, right, that her donation for coronavirus research went toward funding a much-needed vaccine for COVID-19.

Everyone has at least a little love for Dolly in their hearts ― some people much, much more. The proof is in the wide variety of Parton-themed goods available for purchase online, including devotional candles for “Saint Dolly” and sweaters embroidered with the mantra “What Would Dolly Do?”