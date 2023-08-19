Dolly Parton Releases Emotional 'Let It Be' Cover With Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Dolly Parton didn’t just let this song be — and that turned out to be a good thing.

On Friday, the country music icon released a moving cover of the Beatles’ 1970 classic “Let It Be” in collaboration with the band’s two surviving members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Rocker Peter Frampton and Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood were also part of the star-studded collaboration.

“Well, does it get any better than singing ‘Let It Be’ with Paul McCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano!” Parton said in a statement about the new release. “Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion.”

McCartney made his stamp of approval clear in a comment underneath the song on YouTube.

“Thanks Dolly for doing my song,” said the English singer-songwriter. “I love your version and am very pleased to be by your side on this one. Rock on !”