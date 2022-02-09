Dolly Parton Offers Free Tuition To Dollywood Employees Who Want To Further Education

The country superstar created the Imagination Library in 1995, which donates books to families once a month from the time of a child’s birth to age 5. Parton, who is herself a children’s book author, established the program in honor of her father, who could not read.

And in April 2020, the nine-time Grammy winner donated $1 million toward coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which contributed to the creation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. She also announced in July 2021 that she had invested the $10 million she made in royalties from her song “I Will Always Love You” — which she wrote in 1973, and which Whitney Houston turned into a smash hit in 1992 — into the Black community.