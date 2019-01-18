Dolly Parton is many things: an award-winning singer/songwriter, a country music icon, an actress, a philanthropist and godmother to Miley Cyrus. But if there’s one thing she’s not, it’s subtle.

With her sky-high blond hair and affinity for tight, sparkly dresses, the living legend (she has a medal to prove it) has effectively made “over the top” her signature style.

As she once revealed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, her look was inspired by “the town trollop.” “I thought she was the most beautiful thing, because she had all this makeup, hair, tight clothes and everything I wanted,” she said.

Parton’s style is a reflection of how she feels on the inside. She’s said so herself:

I feel glamorous on the inside, so I want to look like it on the outside. #dollyism — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 21, 2016

In honor of the country queen’s 73rd birthday on Jan. 19, we’re taking a moment to celebrate her brand of glamour.

Take a look at some of her best fashion moments below: