Dolly Parton is many things: an award-winning singer/songwriter, a country music icon, an actress, a philanthropist and godmother to Miley Cyrus. But if there’s one thing she’s not, it’s subtle.
With her sky-high blond hair and affinity for tight, sparkly dresses, the living legend (she has a medal to prove it) has effectively made “over the top” her signature style.
As she once revealed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, her look was inspired by “the town trollop.” “I thought she was the most beautiful thing, because she had all this makeup, hair, tight clothes and everything I wanted,” she said.
Parton’s style is a reflection of how she feels on the inside. She’s said so herself:
In honor of the country queen’s 73rd birthday on Jan. 19, we’re taking a moment to celebrate her brand of glamour.
Take a look at some of her best fashion moments below:
1965
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in 1965 in Nashville, Tennessee.
1967
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Parton with her collaborator Porter Wagoner on the set of his TV show, circa 1967.
1970
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Parton poses for a portrait, circa 1970.
Undated
GAB Archive via Getty Images
The singer wears a bedazzled pink outfit in this undated photo.
Undated
Gems via Getty Images
The music icon poses for a portrait.
Undated
Richard E. Aaron via Getty Images
Parton performs onstage in a purple ensemble.
1974
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
The singer performs onstage with an acoustic guitar.
1976
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
The country singer poses for a portrait sometime in 1976.
Undated
Mirrorpix via Getty Images
Parton poses in bell-bottoms in this undated photo.
1977
Michael Putland via Getty Images
Parton performs at the Bottom Line club in New York, 1977.
1977
NBC via Getty Images
Parton sings on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" in 1977.
Undated
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Parton wears a bright pink jumpsuit in this undated photo.
1977
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
The country singer attends an event in March 1977 in Los Angeles.
1977
Tom Hill via Getty Images
Parton poses outside Peaches Records in 1977.
1977
Donaldson Collection via Getty Images
Parton poses for a portrait before performing in September 1977 in Detroit, Michigan.
1977
Donaldson Collection via Getty Images
Parton performs onstage in Detroit in September 1977.
1978
Harry Langdon via Getty Images
Parton poses for a portrait session in 1978 in Los Angeles.
1978
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Parton during the annual International Radio & TV Society Christmas Benefit at the New York Hilton Hotel in 1978.
1980
Archive Photos via Getty Images
Parton, with Jane Fonda (center) and Lily Tomlin (right) pose for a publicity portrait for the 1980 film "9 to 5."
1980
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Parton in a portrait taken on location while filming "9 to 5" in Beverly Hills in 1980.
1980
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Parton attends the opening party for "Morning at Seven" on Oct. 30, 1980, at Nirvana restaurant in New York City.
1980
Tom Wargacki via Getty Images
Parton at film premiere for "9 to 5" in New York.
undated
Dick Darrell via Getty Images
Parton performs onstage in this undated photo.
1983
Peter Still via Getty Images
Parton performs at the Dominion Theatre on March 29 in London.
Undated
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Parton is photographed at an event in this undated photo.
1984
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Parton and Sylvester Stallone at the "Rhinestone" premiere in New York City.
Undated
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Parton wears a white skirt suit in this undated photo.
1987
ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
Parton performs on "Dolly" in 1987.
1987
ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
The singer performs on "Dolly" in 1987.
1987
ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
A studio portrait of Parton from 1987.
1987
ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
Parton poses in New York sometime in 1987.
1987
ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
The singer poses with her guitar in 1987.
Undated
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Parton wears a denim ensemble in this undated photo.
1988
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Parton attends the 14th Annual People's Choice Awards on March 13 at 20th Century Fox Studios in Century City, California.
1988
Ron Davis via Getty Images
The singer-songwriter poses for a portrait at Dollywood on Oct. 24 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
1989
Frank Trapper via Getty Images
Parton arrives at the premiere of "Steel Magnolias" on Nov. 9 in Century City, California.
Undated
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Parton wears a white jumpsuit with lace detail in this undated photo.
Undated
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Parton wears a yellow ensemble in this undated photo.
1990
NBC via Getty Images
The singer performs on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" on Dec. 14.
1993
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Parton performs during the 8th Season Grand Opening of Dollywood at Dollywood Theme Park on April 23 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
1998
NBC via Getty Images
Parton performs on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" on Aug. 24.
2000
Stephen J. Boitano via Getty Images
Parton speaks during a luncheon address at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., where she discussed "Imagination Library," her program that had given away 150,000 books to children at that time.
2002
Robert Mora via Getty Images
Parton performs at the House of Blues on Aug. 7 in West Hollywood.
2007
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
Parton entertains the audience at the Magna Science and Adventure Park on Dec. 5 in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England.
2008
Bruce Glikas via Getty Images
Parton poses at the opening night party for the world premiere of the musical theater adaptation of the film "9 to 5" at The Plaza of Our Lady of the Angels Cathedral on Sept. 20 in Los Angeles.
2010
Rick Diamond via Getty Images
Parton attends the Kenny Rogers: The First 50 Years award show at the MGM Grand at Foxwoods on April 10 in Ledyard Center, Connecticut.
2011
NBC via Getty Images
Parton walks onto the stage for her appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" on July 22.
2015
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
The singer attends the premiere of "Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors" at the Egyptian Theatre on Dec. 2 in Hollywood.
2017
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Lily Tomlin, Parton and Jane Fonda appear at the Emmys on Sept. 6 in Los Angeles.
2018
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Parton arrives at the premiere of Netflix's "Dumplin'' at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Dec. 6 in Hollywood.