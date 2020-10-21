Stephen Colbert struggled to keep it together as country music legend Dolly Parton broke into song during Tuesday night’s “Late Show.”
Parton delivered an a cappella rendition of “Bury Me Beneath The Willow” that had Colbert reaching for the tissues.
“Are you crying?” she asked in the midst of the song, before delivering another verse, then stopping to let Colbert compose himself. “I’d better hush before you cry yourself to death and can’t finish your show.”
Thrown off by his own reaction, Colbert laughed as he cried.
“Like a lot of Americans, I’m under a lot of stress right now, Dolly,” Colbert said through both the laughs and the tears. “You got under my tripwire right there, I’ll tell you right there, that was pretty beautiful.”
After he gathered his wits, Colbert said: “Isn’t it funny that sometimes there’s nothing happier than crying?”
“It cleanses your soul,” Parton said. “I think water is good to wash it out, that’s what tears are for.”
The moment happens about five and a half minutes into the interview:
Parton, 74, has been busier than ever despite the pandemic. She’s released a new album of Christmas tunes called “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” featuring both standards as well as tracks penned by Parton. The Christmas movie “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square,” will debut on Netflix next month. The streaming video service is also currently featuring the documentary, “Dolly Parton: Here I Am.”
To cap it all off, Parton will publish the book “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics,” which highlights 175 of the more than 3,000 songs she’s written, in November. Parton gave Colbert a preview in the clip above and discussed her favorite songs below:
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place