What's Hot

EntertainmentNFLThanksgivingdolly parton

Dolly Parton's Outfit Choice Gets Huge Cheer During NFL Thanksgiving Game Show

"You like my outfit?" the country music star asked cheering fans during her halftime performance at the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders game.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Dolly Parton donned a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader-inspired outfit for her halftime show performance at the Cowboys’ 45-10 victory over the Washington Commanders in an NFL Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday.

“Well, hello Texas! Dolly turns Dallas. You like my outfit?” the country music star asked the cheering crowd at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at the start of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show.

Dolly Parton performed at the halftime show of the NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders.
Dolly Parton performed at the halftime show of the NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders.
via Associated Press

“Hey Cowboys and Commanders, stop fighting long enough to sing along with me,” the music icon added before launching into her 1973 hit “Jolene.”

The Cowboys cheerleaders came out for Parton’s rendition of her iconic “9 to 5” and her covers of Queen’s “We Are The Champions” and “We Will Rock You.”

Watch Parton perform “Jolene” below and see her full halftime show on the NFL’s YouTube channel here.

Support HuffPost
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot