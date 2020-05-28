Dolly Parton Gifts Fans A New Song Envisioning A Better World After COVID-19

Never accuse Dolly Parton of having quarantine fatigue.

Even in self-isolation, the country music icon is as prolific as ever, with virtual performances, philanthropy and, well, just being her usual fabulous self. This week, she gifted fans a new single, “When Life is Good Again.”

The song, which debuted Wednesday via Entertainment Weekly, finds Parton plaintively acknowledging the challenges many people are facing now. Ultimately, she strikes a more optimistic note, vowing to lead her life differently once the coronavirus crisis is behind us.

“When life is good again, I’ll be a better friend,” she sings on the track. “More thoughtful than I’ve been, I’ll be so different then/More in the moment when life is good again.”

The release of “When Life is Good Again” follows a number of powerful gestures by Parton to comfort fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, she launched “Goodnight With Dolly,” a weekly video series featuring her reading different children’s stories on behalf of her Imagination Library, a literacy advocacy group.

That same month, she pledged to donate $1 million for coronavirus research to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a video posted to Instagram on March 27, Parton urged fans struggling to adjust to life in lockdown to “keep the faith.”

“I think God is in this, I really do,” she said at the time. “I think he’s trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love. I think that when this passes, we’re all gonna be better people.”

Listen to Dolly Parton’s “When Life is Good Again” below.