Picture this: As a majestic dolphin emerges from the cool depths of the ocean, the sun glistens off its wet skin and you’re blinded by a Beyoncé-esque glow. How does a dolphin keep such an impressive, dewy complexion, you might ask? We don’t really know. But what we do know is that a similar slick and refined appearance has taken TikTok and the beauty world by storm.

Mary Phillips, the celebrity makeup artist loosely responsible for the “dolphin skin” trend, told HuffPost she describes it as a “glistening, hydrated, fresh-out-of-the-water makeup look.”

“Dolphins are known for their smooth, plump, reflective skin, so I think it’s a perfect fun way to describe this aesthetic,” she said.

Phillips also said she thinks she knows why the look has gotten so big: “I’ve always found youthful, glowing skin that just enhances one’s own natural beauty to be timeless.”

Brandon Kirsch, a board-certified dermatologist at Kirsch Dermatology in Naples, Florida, agreed.

“I think ‘dolphin skin’ is an appearance people have actively pursued for a long time, and now a name has developed as a way to provide techniques to achieve it,” Kirsch said.

So how can you get dolphin skin for yourself? According to Phillips, it isn’t achieved by makeup alone.

“Dolphin skin is a multidimensional look using both skin care and makeup products,” Phillips said. “Dewy, luminous dolphin skin starts with having healthy, hydrated, nourished skin. I’m a true believer that living a well-balanced lifestyle and using the right skin care regimen will help keep your skin looking and feeling its best.”

Kirsch said we shouldn’t underestimate the power of good exfoliation. “Using an exfoliant, like a retinol or [an alpha hydroxy acid], will really help shed the top layer of epidermis to make skin softer and more radiant,” he explained.

