White Nationalist, Called A 'Domestic Terrorist' By Feds, Granted Pretrial Release

A federal judge has ordered the release of a U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant prosecutors called a “domestic terrorist” and accused of plotting to “murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country.”

Christopher Paul Hasson was arrested in mid-February and was charged with drug possession. Authorities also invoked a federal statute that makes it illegal for those addicted to controlled substances to possess firearms. He was indicted later that month on the gun and drug charges as well as illegal possession of silencers.

But the United States lacks a federal criminal statute making acts of domestic terrorism a crime, and there doesn’t appear to be a federal criminal statute that applies to his alleged plot to kill Democrats and reporters.

Hasson wasn’t released immediately, and the judge set a date for a future hearing on how his pretrial release would work, according to WBAL.

A Washington Post reporter said the judge indicated there was no reason to hold Hasson if the government wasn’t charging him with more serious offenses.

BREAKING: Federal judge agrees to release Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson, who was accused of plotting terror attack by federal prosecutors. Judge says govt. has not charged him with terrorism and murder and doesn’t plan to, so no grounds to hold. — justin jouvenal (@jjouvenal) April 25, 2019