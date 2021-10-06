Dominic Raab, the U.K.’s deputy prime minister and justice secretary, totally botched the meaning of “misogyny” in a BBC “Breakfast” interview on Wednesday.
“Misogyny is absolutely wrong, whether it’s a man against a woman or a woman against a man,” Raab said. (Watch a longer clip of the interview below.)
Host Sally Nugent noted that the definition of misogyny was “hatred against, directed towards, women” and repeated his statement.
“Is that what you meant to say?” she asked.
But Raab seemed oblivious.
The politician was initially asked for his opinion on PM Boris Johnson’s comments that misogyny should not be a hate crime. Debate over women’s safety in the U.K. has intensified after a police officer last week was sentenced to life for the kidnapping, rape and killing of Sarah Everard.
Raab has previously called feminists “obnoxious bigots” and said men “from the cradle to the grave” are “getting a raw deal,” The Guardian noted.
Twitter gave him a lashing.