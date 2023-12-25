'The Crown' Actor Explains Why Friendship With Prince Harry Ended: 'I Said Too Much'

“The Crown” star Dominic West opened up about how he burned bridges with Prince Harry after going overboard with his words in an interview years ago.
In a new episode of “Sunday Morning” on Times Radio, the actor, who was apparently close friends with the Duke of Sussex, hinted that the two haven’t been on speaking terms since the incident.
“We sort of [lost touch because] I said too much in a press conference, and so, we didn’t speak after that,” West, 54, explained during the episode that aired on Sunday, Us Weekly reports.
After the show’s host Kate McCann grilled him for more tea about the severed bond, the “Wire” star discussed a trip the two went on through Antarctica with the charity Walking With The Wounded in 2013 to support wounded veterans. West later talked about the trip during a 2014 press conference.
“I think I was asked what we did. [And] what we did to celebrate when we got there and [I] probably said too much,” West shared.
West, who plays Charles, Prince of Wales, on the popular Netflix drama series, went on to admit the friendship ended “over 10 years ago,” which meant he couldn’t tap Harry, 39, for guidance on how to portray his father.
Harry has not yet addressed West’s claims.
Earlier this year, the British royal family member admitted he’s not above watching “The Crown,” which is loosely based on the reign of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, despite living through the portrayed events in real-life.
“Yes, I have actually watched ‘The Crown’ ... the older stuff and the more recent stuff,” he said on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in January.
After Colbert asked him if he ever goes as far as to “fact check” the series, Harry quipped, “Yes, I do actually. Which, by the way, by the way, another reason why it’s so important that history has it right.”