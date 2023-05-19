Dominion CEO Says 'It's Just A Matter Of Time' Before They Go Out Of Business

The CEO of voting software company Dominion Voting Systems shared a grim prediction about his business’ future, even after last month’s massive legal settlement with Fox News.

Dominion settled its defamation case against the conservative cable network for $787.5 million on April 18, just before trial.

But CEO John Poulos said Dominion suffered lasting damage from Fox News lies about the 2020 presidential election, saying “it’s just a matter of time” before the company loses all its clients.

“It’s just easier for our customers to use something that’s not Dominion,” Poulos told Time magazine. “We just know that our business ultimately goes to zero.”

Former President Donald Trump and his allies peddled lies spread by Fox News that Dominion rigged its voting machines to make Trump lose the 2020 election. Joe Biden won the vote by 4 percentage points.

In its lawsuit against Fox, Dominion said airtime the network gave to false claims led to threats and harassment against staff, and lost profit.

“We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false,” Fox said in a statement after the settlement. Fox did not apologize or concede wrongdoing, and didn’t tell viewers about the falsehoods its programs aired.

Poulos, who has defended Dominion’s decision to accept the settlement, said the lies have put the company “into a death spiral.”

“By accusing us of the greatest American crime in history, it turned us, as one of our customers has described, as the most demonized brand in the United States,” Poulos said.