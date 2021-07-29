Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own.
After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
Moceanu earned her gold as part of the U.S. team, dubbed the “Magnificent Seven,” which won the women’s team title.
She wrote of her alleged mistreatment by coaches Marta and Bela Karolyi in her 2012 memoir Off Balance.
