Kidnapped Woman Rescued After Slipping S.O.S. Note To Domino's Pizza Employee

A woman who was allegedly abused and kidnapped by her husband was rescued by Texas police after she surreptitiously passed a note to a Domino’s Pizza employee seeking help.

The 32-year-old woman, who has not been publicly identified, walked into a Domino’s outlet in Anthony, Texas, on Monday to buy a pizza. Her husband had “allowed her to go inside” to pick up the order, Anthony Police Chief Carlos Enriquez told the El Paso Times.

As she was collecting the food, she passed a note to the employee serving her, Enriquez said. The note indicated that the woman was being assaulted and held against her will by her husband.

Police were promptly called to the Domino’s and they ascertained that the woman lived in a home about 8 miles away in Chamberino, New Mexico. When deputies arrived at the home at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Enriquez said they found the victim “bound, gagged and beaten inside a room,” per the Times.

KFOX-TV said 22-year-old Roberto Dominguez was taken into custody in New Mexico. He faces charges of domestic violence and kidnapping.