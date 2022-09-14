Right-Wing Don Bolduc Wins New Hampshire GOP Senate Primary

Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, won the Republican primary for Senate in New Hampshire in Tuesday’s election, NBC and ABC News projected.

It’s a result some in the GOP fear could tip November’s general election to Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Advertisement

Bolduc holds a wide variety of extreme beliefs: He wants to eliminate both the FBI and the Department of Education, has backed former President Donald Trump’s lies about the election and called GOP Gov. Chris Sununu a “Chinese Communist sympathizer.”

Establishment Republicans, fearing he would weaken their chances against Hassan, unsuccessfully rushed to defeat him in recent weeks, spending millions on ads attacking him as a weak candidate and boosting New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, his main competition in the race.

Trump did not endorse either candidate in the race.

In a tweet early Wednesday, Morse said he called Bolduc to concede.

It’s been a long night & we’ve come up short. I want to thank my supporters for all the blood, sweat & tears they poured into this team effort. I just called and wished all the best to @GenDonBolduc. The focus this fall needs to be on defeating Maggie Hassan. — Senator Chuck Morse (@Morse4Senate) September 14, 2022

Advertisement

The moderate and low-key Hassan’s popularity in New Hampshire is middling, and Republicans insist even Bolduc could potentially defeat her. The late date of the state’s primary also means Hassan has limited time to define the Republican as an extremist.