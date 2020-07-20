Don Cheadle credited many factors for the momentum of Black Lives Matter — even President Donald Trump in a manner of speaking.

“It took everything to make this happen,” the “Black Monday” actor explained in an interview on “Desus & Mero” Sunday.

Cheadle said video footage from incidents involving George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and even Amy Cooper offered proof of the “unbroken line” of racism.

“And it took the pandemic,” Cheadle added. “It took all of these things preying on us at the same time to where it was a powder keg that erupted. And if there is any good thing that’s come out of the Trump presidency, it’s this. It’s the awakening of this other side.”

The “Ocean’s 11” star urged activists who are tired to get others involved to “continue the momentum on this and really push for all the ways we can change.”

Watch the full interview above.

