Don Cheadle Has The Best Reaction To Emmy Nom For A Brief On-Screen Appearance

Don Cheadle has a message for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” fans who may be surprised to learn he scored an Emmy nomination for his brief guest appearance on the Disney+ series: “I don’t really get it either.”

The Oscar-nominated actor racked up a nod in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category on Tuesday for his quick appearance in the series, in which he reprised his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as James Rhodes.

Cheadle was in the first episode, “New World Order,” for less than five minutes, but clearly that was enough time to catch the Television Academy’s attention.

The actor, who now has 11 Emmy noms, addressed the recognition ― and haters ― on Twitter after the 2021 nominations were announced.

“Thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters,” he wrote, adding a shrugging emoji.

“I don’t really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go ...” he added.

thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, 🤷🏿‍♂️ers. i don't really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go ... — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 13, 2021

Cheadle later responded to a Twitter user who suggested that the actor somehow “step down” after being nominated on Tuesday.

“You really don’t know how this emmy thing works, huh?” the actor responded.

step down?!? 😂😂 you really don't know how this emmy thing works, huh? https://t.co/JRTgDcV333 — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 13, 2021

In addition to Cheadle’s nod, “The Falcon and the Winter Solider” picked up four other nominations in the following categories: Outstanding Stunt Coordination, Outstanding Stunt Performance, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), and Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is set to air Sept. 19 on CBS.