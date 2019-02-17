Don Cheadle Makes Powerful Fashion Statements On 'SNL'

Award-winning actor Don Cheadle had more than laughs on his mind when he hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. And he made that clear with some of his wardrobe choices.

When he introduced Gary Clark Jr., the show’s musical guest, Cheadle wore a T-shirt that said, “Protect Trans Kids.”

Thank you Don Cheadle for using your platform to help save lives. 🏳️‍🌈❤️#ProtectTransKids #SNL pic.twitter.com/XOGsr44h6N — Q. Allan Brocka (@allanbrocka) February 17, 2019

And at the end of the show, Cheadle wore a Soviet Union hockey jersey, and when he turned around viewers could see the name Trump on it along with the number 45. (Donald Trump is the 45th U.S. president.)

Don Cheadle wore a Soviet Union hockey jersey with “Trump” and “45” on the back at the end of SNL after hosting. Shade level: Masterful pic.twitter.com/hrDjPRulXy — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 17, 2019

Viewers spotted the clothes with a point of view and generally approved. Many took to Twitter to offer their reactions.

