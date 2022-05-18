Food & Drink

Wisconsin Man Celebrates 50 Years Of Daily Big Macs At McDonald's

Don Gorske has eaten a Big Mac almost every day for 50 years ― more than 32,000 as of last August.

When it comes to Big Macs, Don Gorske is a creature of habit.

That’s because the Wisconsin resident has eaten one almost every day for 50 years ― more than 32,000 as of last August, according to Guinness World Records.

The streak started on May 17, 1972, when Gorske bought a car from his dad and went to McDonald’s on his first drive to pick up one of the fast food chain’s signature double-decker hamburgers, according to FDL Reporter.

“In that moment I said, ‘I’m going to probably eat these for the rest of my life,’” Gorske told Guinness last year.

Gorske returned to that very same McDonald’s in Fond Du Lac on Wednesday to celebrate 50 years of almost daily Big Mac munching. The branch joined in on the munching milestone with a sign outside the restaurant that read “Congrats Don on 50 years of Macs.”

Although there were some days where he ate two or more of the McDonald’s burger, he has missed eight days of Big Macs, including once when a snowstorm closed his local McDonald’s in 1982 and on the day when his mother died.

Gorske’s love of the Big Mac isn’t just a local thing. He has eaten the burgers in all 50 states and Canada. He’s even eaten Big Macs that were brought to him from other countries ― even when unrefrigerated, according to FDL Reporter.

And he has no plans to stop eating them anytime soon.

“If I go for 40,000, that’ll take me another 14 years or whatever like that,” Gorske told Green Bay ABC affiliate WBAY TV after he hit 30,000 Big Macs eaten. “I don’t think people celebrate 35,000 at all, so we’re probably looking at 14 more years down the road, and I’ll be 78 years old then! So we’ll have to see how I’m doing then, you know?”

