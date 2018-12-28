Don Lemon Says Trump's 2013 Call For Obama To Be 'Fired' Over Shutdown Is 'Priceless'

CNN’s Don Lemon showed his viewers 2013 footage of Donald Trump saying then-President Barack Obama should be fired over a government shutdown.

“If you say, ‘Who gets fired?’ it always has to be the top,” Trump said on an episode of “Fox & Friends” that aired in September 2013.

“I mean, problems start from the top and they have to get solved from the top. The president’s the leader. He’s to get everyone in a room and he’s got to lead,” Trump said in the clip.

Lemon aired the clip on Thursday night and deadpanned, “Starts from the top. If anyone should get fired, the president. Hm.”

“Donald Trump suggesting that President Barack Obama should have been fired for a government shutdown. Priceless,” Lemon added before the end of the segment.

As we continue into Day 7 of the government’s partial shutdown with no end in sight, arguments over who will fund Trump’s desired border wall between the United States and Mexico continue.

The impasse comes from a spending bill with $5.7 billion tacked on for Trump’s border wall that passed in the House, but is unlikely to pass in the Senate, which is adjourned until Monday. Sixty votes are needed for the bill to pass, and there are only 51 Republicans. Trump blames the Democrats, who oppose the money for the wall, for the shutdown, claiming: “It’s really the Democrat shutdown.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Thursday that Trump and his team “stayed in Washington over Christmas hoping to negotiate a deal that would stop the dangerous crisis on the border, protect American communities, and re-open the government. The Democrats decided to go home.”

Additionally, the shutdown has left hundreds of thousands of federal employees without pay (and many still working) during the holiday season. As if that wasn’t bad enough, many of those workers, who are contractors, won’t even see retroactive pay.

Lemon addressing the irony of Trump calling for Obama to be fired during a 2013 shutdown when all he can do is blame the Democrats during his own has been something of a trend for the CNN host this month.

Last week, Lemon aired old footage Trump bragging about his vast knowledge of campaign finance.