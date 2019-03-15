CNN hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon usually exchange a few minutes of chummy banter between their shows, but the segment took on a much different tone on Thursday.

Cuomo had just wrapped up yet another wild and evasive interview with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. As was typical, she dodged his questions, the two talked over each other and they both traded more than a few gif-worthy facial expressions.

But Lemon said he didn’t understand why Conway was on CNN at all.

“She never answers a question. She berates you. She’s condescending,” Lemon said. “For me, it feels beneath the dignity of this network to have someone one who constantly lies and misconstrues things.”

He added:

“When you come on CNN, you have an obligation to be honest to the American people. You can give your opinion, you can give your take, but it is a privilege to come on this network and speak to the American people ― and if you’re going to do it, do it directly and honestly.”

Cuomo said he understood the criticism, but he makes a deliberate choice to have Conway on his show.

“I just believe that if this is who the president wants out there, I want people to see what he considers his best defense,” Cuomo said. “I want them to see what he thinks is appropriate for his main counselor to do on television. That’s the saving grace.”

But, Cuomo admitted, he was frustrated too, and even said as much to Conway during his interview when she used a mocking voice to mimic the people who don’t want her on CNN.

“Don’t have her on anymore!” she said.