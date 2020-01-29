Don Lemon Insists He Wasn't Laughing At Trump Supporters During CNN Segment

One final note that I have for you, because this is personally important to me to address this. Anyone — ask anyone who knows me. They’ll tell you I don’t believe in belittling people ― belittling anyone for who they are, for what they believe or where they’re from.

During an interview on Saturday night, one of my guests said something that made me laugh. And while in the moment I found the joke humorous ... I didn’t catch everything that was said. Just to make this perfectly clear, I was laughing at the joke and not at any group of people.