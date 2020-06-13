Chappelle, in the special released Thursday, called out Lemon for last month demanding Black celebrities “do something and help these young people instead of sitting in your mansions and doing nothing” during protests that have spread nationwide following the police killing of George Floyd.

“Does it matter about celebrity?” Chappelle asked. “No. This is the streets talking for themselves, they don’t need me right now. I kept my mouth shut. And I’ll still keep my mouth shut. But don’t think my silence is complicit.”

Lemon, the host of “CNN Tonight,” responded to the criticism on Friday’s broadcast of “New Day,” noting Chappelle is “my favorite comedian and I do care what Dave Chappelle says.”

He said he agreed with Chapelle to the point that “the young people who are out there in the streets don’t really care what” the older generation have to say but suggested “this is not a moment for modesty” and Black celebrities should use their platforms to show the protesters that they are being supported.

“It doesn’t mean taking all the credit for it,” Lemon added.

“It’s great he’s using his platform to talk about this in the way that he can,” continued Lemon. “I’m not beyond reproach or criticism, I actually welcome it, and Dave can come on my show and he can talk about it anytime.”

“I think it’s a moment where we have two men of color who have two big platforms, we are agreeing or disagreeing with each other and having a discussion and people are actually paying attention to it,” he added.

Check out Lemon’s full response here:

And Chappelle’s special here: