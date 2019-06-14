Don Lemon: 24 Hours Prove It's 'The Anything-Goes White House'

CNN ’s Don Lemon on Thursday night explained how the events of the previous 24 hours prove that “this is now the anything-goes White House.”

The host of “CNN Tonight” pointed to Trump’s admission that he’d accept dirt on 2020 rivals from foreign powers, the resignation of press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders following 94 days without holding a daily briefing for White House reporters, and the U.S. Office of Special Counsel’s recommendation that White House aide Kellyanne Conway should be fired for violating the Hatch Act.