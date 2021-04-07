CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday reeled off a long list of things that Donald Trump has attacked or called to be banned or boycotted to show why the former president is the real “King of Cancel Culture.”

Trump has this week ramped up his calls for supporters to boycott companies and organizations — including Coca-Cola and Major League Baseball — who are opposing Georgia’s new voting restrictions.

Lemon explained how, despite frequently complaining against so-called “cancel culture,” Trump is actually one of its biggest proponents. The “CNN Tonight” anchor then filled up the screen with the logos of companies that Trump has called for people to eschew over the years.

“The hypocrisy and the doublespeak and the shiny objects and the lying continues,” said Lemon. “Know your facts, people, it’s not cancel culture. Corporations are saying, ‘This doesn’t line up with our values.’ And now the former party of family values now has a problem with values. Interesting.”

"The hypocrisy is off the charts."



CNN's @DonLemon discusses Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell's remarks that corporations should stay out of politics and stop inserting themselves into debates over divisive issues. https://t.co/oGCA5edPPO pic.twitter.com/aJMbXWGPYX — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) April 7, 2021