Don Lemon Names The New Trump Coronavirus Claim That 'Really Takes The Cake'

President Donald Trump’s latest claim about the coronavirus “really takes the cake,” CNN’s Don Lemon argued on Thursday.

“So we have more cases because we do the greatest testing. If we didn’t do testing, we’d have no cases,” Trump told Hannity. “Other countries, they don’t test millions. So up to almost 30 million tests. So when you do 30 million, you’re gonna have a kid with the sniffles and they’ll say it’s coronavirus, whatever you want to call it.”

Lemon was aghast at Trump’s comment.

“A kid with the sniffles. That’s what he said, a kid with the sniffles. You don’t need me to tell you that that’s not true, right?” asked the “CNN Tonight” host.

“This president has been dismissive of this deadly virus all along but that one really takes the cake. That one takes the cake,” Lemon continued. “Think about how many people have died and the number of cases now, places where they are surging, and you can believe he keeps blaming testing for the surge in these cases?”

“I think we all understand that we’d still have cases of coronavirus if we didn’t test. Guess what? We just wouldn’t have any idea of who was sick,” Lemon added. “Testing ultimately keeps cases down because we can identify sick people and we can have them stay home. A child with the sniffles can understand that.”

Check out Lemon’s monologue here: