“CNN Tonight” host Don Lemon delivered a blistering critique of President Donald Trump’s sudden change in heart about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has for weeks peddled misinformation and downplayed the threat of the virus that has now sickened almost 200,000 people worldwide and killed more than 7,900.

The president claimed on Tuesday, however, that he’d “always” known about the threat it posed and had actually “felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”

Lemon wasn’t having it.

“That is gaslighting, pure and simple. The president of the United States is gaslighting you and you deserve to know,” he said, before walking viewers step-by-step through Trump’s reversal.

