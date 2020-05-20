CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday night tore into Donald Trump over the president’s ongoing “campaign of distraction and disinformation” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It just “goes on,” lamented Lemon, accusing Trump of not taking seriously the crisis that has now killed more than 93,000 people in the U.S. alone.

Lemon argued Trump would do “anything to distract you from his own abysmal failure to deal seriously with a pandemic that is killing more Americans every single day.”

He then recalled how Trump has done just that in the last few days ― from hyping a baseless conspiracy theory about former President Barack Obama to demeaning the doctor heading the government’s vaccine agency who pushed back at Trump’s suggestion of using an unproven drug to treat COVID-19.

Check out Lemon’s comments here: