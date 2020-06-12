CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday hammered President Donald Trump for saying “the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Lemon called out the president for claiming, in a roundtable event on police reform in Dallas, that officers were “dominating the street with compassion” during anti-racism protests that have spread nationwide following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

“What is dominating the street with compassion?” Lemon asked viewers. “Think about that.”

Lemon then reeled off a long list of ways in which Trump has not shown compassion amid the demonstrations ― from gassing peaceful protesters so he could carry out a photo-op to spreading false conspiracy theories.

Republicans and Trump’s supporters also drew Lemon’s ire, as the CNN anchor accused them of being complicit.

Earlier in his “CNN Tonight” show, Lemon described Trump as a “relic” for appearing to deny that racism exists.

“This president, I don’t really care what he says about race, because he is the birther in chief. He is the ‘sons of bitches’ in chief. He is the ‘shithole countries’ in chief,” Lemon said. “I don’t care what he has to say about race because it’s irrelevant. It’s ignorant anyway. So, you know, whatever. All I can do is call him out on his ignorance.”

Check out Lemon’s monologue here:

President Trump says we’re going to fight racism “very easily” and “quickly.”



“Wow. I wish that was true. Except that it has been 400 years after the first enslaved black people were forcibly brought to this country. Centuries of blood and oppression.” - CNN’s @DonLemon pic.twitter.com/5yzx33szLY — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) June 12, 2020