Donald Trump infamously told a rally last year that “what you are seeing and what you are reading is not what’s happening.”

CNN’s Don Lemon turned Trump’s old words against him on Thursday as he examined the president’s claim that U.S. intelligence chiefs had not contradicted him on foreign policy points — despite them being caught on camera doing exactly that before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

“The question is, who are you going to believe?” asked Lemon, toward the end of the segment. “Do you believe the president? Or do you believe your own ears?”

