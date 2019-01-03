The “CNN Tonight” host struggled to contain his laughter as he joked about Trump “acting like some kind of action hero” and “tough guy.”

Lemon also had one very important question about the poster’s tabletop presence during the meeting. Namely, what in the world was it doing there? Because no one bothered to explain, he said.

Trump first tweeted the GOT-inspired meme in November, before the U.S. reimposed sanctions on Iran.

At the time, stars of HBO’s epic fantasy drama, including Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, called Trump out for using the image:

Ew — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 2, 2018