CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday slammed President Donald Trump for using the same racist attacks on presumptive Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris that he did with former President Barack Obama.

“Every single day, another lie, another conspiracy theory, another racist dog whistle,” Lemon began Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight.”

“Every day. It’s like the Groundhog’s Day for alternative realities,” Lemon continued. “It is clear that this president will stop at nothing to try to win re-election, using everything at his disposal to achieve his goal.”

Trump earlier Thursday did not during a White House briefing explicitly dismiss the baseless legitimacy claim about Harris, who was born in California, that a law professor had raised in a discredited op-ed for Newsweek.

“Can you believe it? Is it 2011 all over again? What is going on?” asked Lemon. “Birtherism now against Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s vice presidential nominee who is a Black woman. Does that ring a bell to you?”

“This man is so full of it, y’all. Come on, he knows better than that,” Lemon added, later saying there’s “no other words but disgusting and racist” to describe “a white man questioning a Black woman’s birthplace in America in 2020.”

Check out the segment here:

