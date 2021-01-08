CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday hit President Donald Trump with a stark reality check of how he will be remembered.

“You will go down in history as the worst of the worst,” said the CNN anchor as he picked apart the ongoing fallout from Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of violent pro-Trump rioters.

Lemon described the outgoing president as a “madman” and a “complete and utter disgrace” and urged viewers not to forget the Republicans who have enabled Trump in his weekslong reality-denying bid to overturn the 2020 election result and then encouraged the president’s supporters to partake in the shocking and deadly scenes that unfurled in Washington.

“You do not get to pretend that you did not support this,” said Lemon.

Check out Lemon’s full monologue here:

CNN’s @DonLemon calls out President Trump’s legacy after rioters stormed the US Capitol building. https://t.co/FQU5q0SsLF pic.twitter.com/VR8KBoYiMh — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) January 7, 2021

