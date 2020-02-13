Don Lemon on Wednesday night revealed what he believes President Donald Trump took away from the GOP-controlled Senate’s vote to acquit him on impeachment charges stemming from the Ukraine scandal.

Lemon noted how the “emboldened” president has in the week since his acquittal “blasted members of his own party who dared to cross him, fired impeachment witnesses who dared to tell the truth under oath” and is now “congratulating his ever-enabling Attorney General” William Barr for “smacking down four career prosecutors who dared to recommend Trump ally Roger Stone should spend up to nine years in prison.”