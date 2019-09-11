News anchor Don Lemon doesn’t like talking about President Donald Trump away from work.
In fact, the “CNN Tonight” host revealed Tuesday that he has a “No Trump” rule with his fiancé Tim Malone “because everywhere I go, people want to talk to me about it.”
“It’s the first thing they do,” he explained on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “They want to talk to me about the president and I do it for two hours every night on CNN, five nights a week. It’s exhausting.”
“I don’t even follow [Trump] anymore,” Lemon had earlier announced. “It’s too much, you can be informed without being inundated.”
Check out the full interview above.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.