CNN’s Don Lemon Likens Government Shutdown To Slavery

CNN’s Don Lemon suggested that federal employees who are working without pay during the government shutdown are being treated like slaves.

The “CNN Tonight” host made a brief appearance on colleague Chris Cuomo’s “Cuomo Prime Time” on Thursday to discuss rapper Cardi B’s viral venting about the current paralysis of government.

“If you are being summoned to work without pay, what is a synonym for that?” asked Lemon. “What kind of people work without being paid? Either you’re an indentured servant or you’re a slave. Right? That’s what’s happening right now.”

