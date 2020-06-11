CNN’s Don Lemon on Wednesday hammered President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration for “white-mansplaining” with their denials about the existence of systemic racism in the United States.

The “CNN Tonight” host aired a montage of clips in which Trump and top officials dismissed questions about the issue.

“Hmm,” responded Lemon, after broadcasting the supercut.

“White men denying the existence of systemic racism, that is the essence of white entitlement,” he said. “We do not need their permission or their sign off on what we know to be true. And what we have lived. That is white-mansplaining.”

“How can you solve this problem, this systemic racism that is killing people of color if you won’t even admit there’s a problem? First step is admitting there’s a problem. America knows which way the wind is blowing,” he added, noting how “even NASCAR is banning Confederate flags right now.”

“How can you solve this problem, the systemic racism that is killing people of color if you won’t even admit there is a problem?” - @DonLemon on several WH officials claiming that systemic racism is not an issue— even as many Americans protest against racism and police violence. pic.twitter.com/JwwSDi1ZDZ — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) June 11, 2020