Don Lemon: 'So Little Of What This President Says Is True'

CNN’s Don Lemon once again reported accusations that President Donald Trump is manufacturing an immigration crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday.

The “CNN Tonight” host fact-checked several of the falsehoods that Trump told about immigration during his televised Oval Office address on border security ― and cited an intelligence official who told CNN that the Trump administration was “playing the public, you, for suckers.”

“It’s exactly what he used. It’s exactly what used car dealers do. Frankly, that’s the problem here. So little of what this president says is true. And tonight, no exception,” Lemon added.

Check out the full clip here:

This article has been updated to clarify the intelligence official’s comments.