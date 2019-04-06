Don Lemon Announces His Engagement To Tim Malone

Don Lemon announced his engagement to boyfriend Tim Malone on social media Saturday.

The CNN anchor shared a post on Instagram showing two dog tags with a message engraved on each, reading: “Daddy will you marry Papa?”

“He gave me a present on his birthday,” Lemon wrote in the post’s caption.

“How could I say no?”

The year prior, the CNN host told viewers at home during a New Year’s broadcast from the same New Orleans bar that he was resolving to be “less self-centered” and that he was “open to a relationship.”

Lemon later revealed that Malone was actually at the same bar at the time, celebrating the last moments of 2016.

People on Twitter have begun celebrating the news of their engagement on Saturday:

Congratulations to my friend @donlemon and his fiancé Tim Malone on their engagement!! I’m so happy for you! 😭



I was going to use an inappropriate hashtag but I’ve decided to be professional for once. pic.twitter.com/rPcpLVoZLV — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 6, 2019

Love you Y. 🤣 — Don Lemon (@donlemon) April 6, 2019

Congratulations Don and Tim!!!!! 🥂🥂 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 6, 2019