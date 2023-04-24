Don Lemon Announces He's Been Terminated By CNN: 'I Am Stunned'

Don Lemon said he was shocked to learn of his termination. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Don Lemon has been fired from CNN after 17 years with the network.

The anchor, who recently faced allegations of misogyny, announced the news on Twitter on Monday. He told followers he was “stunned” by his termination.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” he wrote. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”

“It is clear that there are some larger issues at play,” he added, before thanking his colleagues and wishing them the best.

CNN confirmed Lemon’s exit in a statement from CEO Chris Licht, who wrote that “CNN and Don have parted ways.”

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” he said. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

The network disputed Lemon’s account of the firing in a tweet from their communications team.

“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate,” the organization wrote Monday morning. “He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

Licht said “CNN This Morning,” which Lemon co-hosted with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, would go on without him.

“[The show] has been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success,” the CEO said.

While Lemon has been one of CNN’s biggest stars over the years, the fiery commentator has not been without controversy.

In February, he was pulled off the air for several days after suggesting Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was past her “prime.”

Earlier this month, Variety published an exposé in which former colleagues alleged Lemon had a long history of misogyny.