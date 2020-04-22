Don Lemon Cuts Up Georgia's 'Edward Scissorhands' Coronavirus Reopening Plan

Don Lemon and Dr. Sanjay Gupta slammed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to allow certain businesses in the state to reopen despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They were especially puzzled by some of the businesses that will be allowed to reopen, including hair and nail salons and gyms.

“Just from a medical perspective, though, it seems like it would be awfully hard to social distance in a nail or hair salon or even a gym,” Lemon said.

Gupta called the plan “a little bit ridiculous.”

“How do you physically distance somebody when they’re cutting your hair or doing your nails?” he asked.

“Yeah. Especially if you’re doing someone’s hair,” Lemon said. “If you’re doing someone’s hair, you have to be Edward Scissorhands, but that’s not even 6 feet.”

Gupta said the state shouldn’t reopen just yet.

“I want it to open, too. I want all the same things that I think everybody else wants,” he said. “I want that for me, I want it for my family, I want it for you, Don, but we’re not there yet.”

Then, he warned: “People may end up even dying that don’t need to.”

See more of their conversation below: