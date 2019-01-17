Don Lemon Says Giuliani's CNN 'Performance' Is Proof He's Up To Something

While Rudy Giuliani may have “out-Giulianied” himself Wednesday during a heated segment with Chris Cuomo, CNN’s Don Lemon has warned that there’s method to his madness.

Earlier, Trump’s attorney said that he never denied the president’s campaign colluded with the Russian government in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

"I never said there was no collusion between the campaign or between people in the campaign... I have not. I said the President of the United States," Pres. Trump’s attorney @RudyGiuliani tells @ChrisCuomo https://t.co/Jy0gttT6Ac pic.twitter.com/JGISmtgrdy — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) January 17, 2019

“Quite a performance, right?” Lemon said of Giuliani’s debate with Cuomo. “But make no mistake, there is a method to this madness. The president’s attorney, as he always does, laying out the groundwork there for what is to come. So stay tuned to that.”

Lemon appeared to suggest that Giuliani’s performance was a pre-emptive strike against any stories that may contain further allegations concerning collusion with the Kremlin.

As special counsel Robert Mueller continues to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Giuliani has conceded that “if the collusion happened, it happened a long time ago.”

The CNN host warned that the U.S. government is in “turmoil,” adding that his viewers should be concerned about the involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin in not only domestic but also international affairs.

Watch Lemon discuss Giuliani’s comments in the clip below.

"Rudy 'out-Giulianied' himself tonight," says CNN's @DonLemon reacting to Rudy Giuliani's remarks that he didn't believe President Trump colluded with Russia, but can't say if other people in his campaign did https://t.co/3ZhOKm1IfQ pic.twitter.com/JAuIwqyATc — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) January 17, 2019