Don Lemon Says Goodbye To Prime-Time CNN Program In Final Sign-Off

CNN host Don Lemon parted ways with his prime-time news program on Friday after holding the gig for over eight years with the network.

Lemon, who said goodbye to “Don Lemon Tonight” since 2014, left the CNN program ahead of his introduction as a co-host on an incoming morning news program that “debut later this year,” the network announced last month.

Advertisement

The unnamed program – which will air in the current “New Day” time slot from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. EST – will include co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins alongside Lemon.

“New Day” anchors John Berman and Brianna Keilar will continue their role at the show until the program’s debut, CNN announced, and they will later be assigned new roles with the network.

Lemon looked back on his program and told viewers it was “not goodbye but it is certainly the end of an era.”

Lemon looked back on several moments from his program including his reporting of 2014 Ferguson protests, coverage of the Jan. 6 attack and an emotional singing of “You Send Me” following the death of Aretha Franklin.

Advertisement

Lemon called the program’s conclusion a “bittersweet moment” but refused to call it a sad moment.

“Sometimes, all I could do, is just smile and get to the commercial break sometimes, sometimes it was exhausting because some of the things that we discuss here are so personal and all-consuming,” Lemon said of the program.

“So I hope I made you proud, and I thank you for tuning in all these years, and I hope that you’re going to join me in the mornings so I will simply say goodnight and I will see you soon.”

You can watch Lemon’s message to viewers, including the moment he left the program’s set, below.