Don Lemon: GOP Hypocrisy Is ‘Off The Charts’

Don Lemon on Wednesday dedicated a seven-minute segement of his CNN show to explaining why Republican hypocrisy is currently “off the charts.”

The “CNN Tonight” host noted how GOP lawmakers are now urging civility, bipartisanship and have called out Neera Tanden﻿, President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget, for past “mean tweets” attacking both sides of the aisle for which she has since apologized.

What grated most on Lemon, however, was how the new alleged Republican tone followed years of their tolerating, and often embracing, the uncivil discourse and Twitter wars declared by ex-President Donald Trump.

“You guys are just beyond,” Lemon said.

There was “no place” for name-calling, unsavory tweets and bullying, the CNN anchor clarified. “But this is what I’m talking about — the hypocrisy in all of this is off the charts.”

Watch the video here:

"The hypocrisy in all of this is off the charts."@DonLemon calls out GOP lawmakers expressing concerns about the social media history of Pres. Biden's nominee to be budget director.



"How many times did we hear them say, oh, I don't read tweets? Seems like they read them now." pic.twitter.com/yJ5QW1yNPY — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) February 25, 2021