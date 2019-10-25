Don Lemon Warns The GOP: 'Be Careful What You Wish For'

Don Lemon on Thursday issued a warning to Republicans who claim they want closed-door deposition hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump to be held in public.

“Be careful what you wish for,” said the host of “CNN Tonight” as he dissected some GOP lawmakers’ attempts to distract and discredit the investigation into Trump’s dealings with the Ukrainian government.

“Do Republicans really want total transparency here? Think about that. Do they really want public hearings?” asked Lemon. “If they did, they wouldn’t be relying on stunts like storming the deposition yesterday on Capitol Hill.”

Republicans were in “full-on stunt mode” because “the facts, the evidence” tell “a story they don’t want you to hear,” said Lemon. They may soon get their wish, however, he added.

“Democrats are planning public hearings, possibly as soon as mid-November and (former Ukraine Ambassador) Bill Taylor could very well be on the list to testify in open session,” Lemon noted. “And no stunt is going to distract from that.”

