Don Lemon Lists All The Facts ‘You'd Have To Ignore’ To Buy GOP's Trump Defense

Don Lemon on Thursday highlighted the suspension of disbelief required to buy Republicans’ defense of President Donald Trump in the impeachment inquiry.

The “CNN Tonight” host reeled off a long list of all the things people would have to conveniently ignore in order to believe the arguments that are being put forward by Trump’s staunchest allies and defenders.

Such as; the transcript of the call between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky; the sworn closed-door testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman; the “bombshell” public testimony of diplomat Bill Taylor, and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s press briefing admission of a quid pro quo (which he later walked back).

“Keep your eye on the ball. Do not let your eyes go with the shiny object,” Lemon concluded the segment, echoing his Monday warning about falling for GOP spin during the hearings.

Check out the clip here: