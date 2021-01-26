Don Lemon Dismantles Josh Hawley's 'Muzzled' Claim: Poor Baby, Do You Need A Binkie?

Don Lemon mocked Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) claim about being “muzzled” by the media on Monday night.

The “CNN Tonight” host pointed out why the Missouri Republican’s complaint about being canceled rang hollow — given how he made it on a front-page editorial for the New York Post and then talked about it on the widely watched Fox News.

Lemon reminded viewers how Hawley raised a fist in solidarity with supporters of former President Donald Trump ahead of the deadly ransacking of the U.S. Capitol. After the riot, Hawley still backed Trump’s election lies by voting to overturn the results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Hawley’s book deal was nixed following the violence and his book later picked up by an independent publisher.

Hawley “will have you believe that he’s the victim in all of this. He’s a victim. Josh Hawley. He’s a victim of cancel culture. Oh wait a minute, he’s on the TV, he’s so canceled that he’s on your television. He’s trying to sell that claim to Fox News just tonight,” said an incredulous Lemon.

“Can’t you see you’re being played people if you fall for that B.S.?” the CNN anchor asked, noting how Hawley remains able to communicate on television, radio shows, blogs and social media.

“No one has muzzled Josh Hawley. What happened to Josh Hawley isn’t cancel culture, it’s called consequences,” Lemon continued. “That’s how the First Amendment works. Say whatever you want, but you gotta pay the price if you say something stupid, or you do something stupid or treasonous, or if you try to overturn a duly-elected president, right?”

Lemon later pretended to cry on behalf of Hawley, saying: “He’s a victim. Oh my God, he’s being canceled. Poor baby. Do you need a binkie?”

“Don’t fall for this, people,” Lemon added. “Think about the actions in the Capitol. Think about what happened, think about the people who died, think about the cops who were beaten by people. Think about all that.”